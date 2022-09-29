Anupam Kher meets PV Sindhu at her home, is amazed by her trophies: 'I used to think mere wall pe kaafi awards hain'

Anupam Kher recently met badminton champion and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu at her home. The veteran actor shared a video of their meeting, giving fans a tour of her house, including her massive trophy collection, and saying he was amazed by it. Sindhu also shared a picture of their meeting on her social media saying it was her ‘honour’ to meet the veteran actor. Also read: Anupam Kher shares video of niece singing song from Rani Mukerji film

The video posted by Anupam on Instagram Reels featured PV Sindhu's medals and trophies. In the video, he can be heard saying, “One and only champion, look at this wall, I used to be very proud that mere wall pe kaafi saare awards hai par ye toh kamaal hai, ( that wall has loads of awards but this is amazing) oh my god.” He further added, “yaha toh jagah hi nhi hai, bilkul jagah nhi hai.” (There is no space here). PV Sindhu wore a shirt with blue pants while Anupam wore a blue coat.

He captioned the video, “This is AMAZING: Recently I had the privilege of visiting CHAMP @pvsindhu1’s home. She very humbly gave me a tour of her achievements! Right from the age of 8! I was completely bowled by her awards, trophies & humility! She is our daughter of India, our honour. She is our motivating hero. Jai ho, Jai hind."

Sharing a picture of their meet, Sindhu wrote, “Had the fortune of spending time with one of the all time greats of Indian cinema. The laughs, the memories and quality conversation. What an honour.”

PV Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medallist, having won silver in the 2016 Rio Games and bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She is currently on the path to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Anupam is currently basking in the success of his highest grosser The Kashmir Files, which collected over ₹300 crore at the box office. His Telugu film Karthikeya 2 also did good business at the ticket windows. He will now be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. It is a film based on friendship and will release on November 11, 2022.

