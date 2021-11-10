Anupam Kher’s mom Dulari reveals why she calls him Ganju Patel: ‘You were born bald’

In a video that he shared on Facebook, Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari explained why she calls him ‘Ganju Patel’. Anupam shared the video on his Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

The video began with Anupam asking his mother why she calls him ‘Ganju Patel’. After initially denying that she called him by that name, she told him, “But this is how you have been. I do not know how, but you were born bald, with just small chunks of hair on your head. I am surprised.”

Anupam interrupted her to say, “Aapke saare bhai ganje the (All your brothers were bald).” She told him, “They grew bald after a certain age, you were born bald.” She then showed her palm to the camera and said, “This is how you were born. What can I do, what can you do? You cannot fight God.”

Dulari then went on to reveal that when Anupam Kher was born, the doctors wanted her to give him away. “But I refused. Why should I give away my own child, my firstborn?”

The actor shared the video and captioned it, “I finally asked Maa why she often calls me Ganju Patel. Instead of a sympathetic answer, she showed me the truth, and also recalled some stories from my childhood. Everyone was laughing, please join us.” Anupam often shares videos with his mother.

Anupam Kher is currently working on Sooraj Barjatya’s next, Uunchai. Sooraj and Anupam have worked together in several films including Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao-starrer Vivah, and Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Uunchai will also star Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.