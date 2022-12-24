Anupam Kher shares throwback pics to wish Anil Kapoor on birthday, says they use cuss words for instant communication

Anupam Kher has shared a bunch of throwback pictures with Anil Kapoor to wish him on his 66th birthday on Saturday. Anupam and Anil have worked together in many critically acclaimed films, as well as those that achieved commercial success. (Also read: Anupam Kher celebrates Drishyam 2, Uunchai's success)

The first throwback picture shows Anupam and Anil holding their Filmfare Awards as they pose with their wives Kirron Kher and Sunita Kapoor, respectively. Two other pics show Anil and Anupam on sets of different films. The pictures also show the two actors at various events.

Posting the pictures, Anupam wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest dearest @anilskapoor! I have no idea when we became friends! But I am thankful that we did! From our first award together, to being funny, stubborn, compassionate, emotional, laid back, to using cuss words for the instant communication!”

He added, “We do it effortlessly! Because that is what friendship is all about. Have a blessed day Mr. Kapoor! Love and prayers always! #Friends #Friendship #Saaransh #Mashaalll.”

His post was flooded with love and birthday wishes. One of the fans wrote, "Interestingly both haven't aged since the 1st picture to last! Both have same amount of hair there on the head #respect." Another one commented, “We had grown watching those amazing movies of you both together and feel lucky experiencing that Khel, Lamhe Tezaab and many more others.. my god kya solid performances the (how solid the performances were).”

Anupam and Anil have worked together in films such as Ram Lakhan, Beta, Tezaab, Saaransh, Ladla, Lamhe, Jamai Raja, Parinda, among many others. They also worked in the Indian adaptation of the TV series 24.

Most recently seen in the family drama JugJugg Jeeyo, Anil worked with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He has a few interesting projects lined up next. He is currently working on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Animal. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also features Bobby Deol, and is is touted as a crime drama that will release on August 11 next year. Anil will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Most recently seen in Uunchai and The Kashmir Files, Anupam has many more films in the pipeline, including Shiv Shastri Balboa and Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. He also has Kangana Ranaut's film, Emergency that features him as the political leader Jay Prakash Narayan.

