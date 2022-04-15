Anupam Kher touches younger brother's feet on Uunchai sets: 'He was awkward but I got cheap thrills'

Anupam Kher is currently shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and Sarika. The actor has now shared a few behind pictures from the shoot of the film, one of which shows him touching the feet of his younger brother Raju Kher. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta pose for selfie in Delhi, fan says: 'History of cinema in this one pic'

The picture shows Anupam bending down to touch Raju Kher's feet while Sarika, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani look on. Anupam is seen in a formal look and a wig while Raju is in a kurta-pyjama.

He wrote along with the photos, "Cinema is that magical place where anything done with total passion and conviction becomes completely believable. It was nice to touch my younger brother @RajuKher1's feet in a scene in #SoorajBarjatya’s magnum opus #Uunchai. He was awkward but I got cheap thrills. #BittuRaju."

Last week, Anupam had shared a selfie with his Uunchai co-stars as they went on a drive around Delhi. The selfie showed Anupam in the driver' seat, Amitabh sitting beside him. Sarika, Neena and Boman were seen on the back seat as they went around Daryaganj and other nearby areas of the national capital. Anupam shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "May your day feel as good as taking a perfect selfie of the perfect happy moments! Jai Ho!"

Uunchai is touted as a film based on friendship. Anupam has worked with Sooraj in several films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The film marks Sooraj's return to direction after seven years, with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo being his last directorial.

Anupam had recently shared a fond memory with Sooraj. He wrote on Twitter along with a video, “During the shooting of #Saaransh #SoorajBarjatya was an assistant and a #ClapperBoy. So it was fun to do the same job while he is directing the magnum opus #Uunchai. Also I got to do a little bit of fooling around!! But genius was too involved in the shot to notice my comedy!”

The video showed Anupam holding the clapperboard while Sooraj remained busy talking to other crew members on the set.

