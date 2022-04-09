Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta pose for selfie in Delhi, fan says: 'History of cinema in this one pic'

Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika recently came together for a selfie as they sat inside a car. Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a picture of the actors posing for the camera. The actors clicked the picture during their travel to Delhi. (Also Read | Nimrat Kaur speechless as Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten letter praising her 'exceptional' work in Dasvi. See note)

In the picture, Anupam was seen in a corduroy jacket, white shirt, and tie. Amitabh wore a hoodie under a shirt. The duo sat in the front of the car. At the back, Neena sat between Boman and Sarika. While Neena was dressed in ethnic wear, Boman Irani opted for casuals.

Anupam geotagged the location as Daryaganj in Old Delhi. He captioned the post, "May your day feel as good as taking a perfect selfie of the perfect happy moments! Jai Ho! #Uunchai #Happiness @amitabhbachchan @boman_irani @neena_gupta #Sarika @uunchaithemovie."

Reacting to the post, actor Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Missing you all! Come back soooon (two heart emojis)." Fans also showered them with love in the comments section. A person wrote, "The history of cinema in this one picture is remarkable." Another said, "This is Epic !!!" "Beautiful moment seeing you all great legends in one frame," commented a fan. "Wow! All icons in one car!" said a person.

"Too much talent in one frame," wrote a fan. "All my soulful favs in one frame! Stay happy and blessed…" commented another person. "So many legends in one picture sir," said an Instagram user. "Superb stars in one frame," said another person.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote about Daryaganj where the team was shooting. He wrote, "Back from work and the streets of Daryaganj and the authentic locales that bear witness of the theme of the film .. and the drive to and fro through Lutyens Deli or rather New Delhi among the greenest streets seen in recent times .. neat clean environs, the bushes and plants, and flower beds all about on traffic islands .. the traffic paying attention to the signals and stopping respectfully behind zebra lines .. home of the high and mighty that run and rule over the country."

"Significant memories of the past and the houses we visited then .. the gardens in the finest upkeep and the streets and roads ably marked and painted .. such a joy to see the cleanliness and order .. seats of power all over the World reflect in such .. each power having their own creative instincts and inputs .. but all together they be in order .. they must, for they are the welcome brands for the foreign dignitary who shall carry an impression," he added.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjataya, Uunchai is touted as a film based on friendship. The film features Amitabh, Anupam, Boman, Neena, Sarika, Parineeti, and Danny Denzongpa.

Meanwhile, Anupam has been receiving accolades for his powerful performance in the recently released film The Kashmir Files. The film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.

Apart from Uunchai, Amitabh has several projects in the pipeline including Runway 34. The film also featured Boman, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh. It will hit theatres on April 29. He also has Good Bye with Neena Gupta, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and the yet-untitled project featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

