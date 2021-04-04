IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah addresses rumours about breakup, says 'It's all I've been asked for past two weeks'
Aaliyah Kashyap with her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire.
Aaliyah Kashyap with her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire.
bollywood

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah addresses rumours about breakup, says 'It's all I've been asked for past two weeks'

  • Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah has addressed rumours about a breakup with her boyfriend Shane. She said, 'It's all I've been asked for past two weeks."
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 02:16 PM IST

All that her fans seem to be interested in for the 'past two weeks' is whether or not Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has broken up with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

She was hounded with similar questions in the comments section of her latest YouTube vlog, and she decided to address the rumours once and for all.

"Did you and Shane break up??Don’t really see you guys together anymore," one person commented. Aaliyah wrote back, "No we didn’t!! He’s just been traveling a lot so i don’t see him as often as i used to and when i do i prefer not filming it so we can actually spend time together :)) i’ll post something with him soon though!"

She added that she was 'pinning' this comment "because it’s all i’ve been asked for the past 2 weeks."

One fan noted that just because Aaliyah hasn't been posting about Shane shouldn't mean that they've broken up. "Even though they're a couple, doesn't necessarily mean they should be together 24/7. they have their own things to do as well. it makes me so sad to even think there are people with such type of thinking," read the fan comment, which Aaliyah 'liked'.

Also read: Aaliyah Kashyap upset after boyfriend Shane Gregoire says she wants more attention than his dogs, watch video

Aaliyah has been open about her relationship with Shane. In a YouTube video she shared last month, Aaliyah confessed she wouldn't get a matching tattoo with her boyfriend. "I personally would never get matching tattoos because there is no guarantee if your relationship is going to work out. Not that I am saying it is not going to work out but no relationship is guaranteed, no matter what. I feel like getting a matching tattoo is such a big commitment and I would definitely regret it," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
anurag kashyap aaliyah kashyap

Related Stories

Aaliyah Kashyap had spoken about the online harassment she faced after posting a similar video and pictures earlier this year.
Aaliyah Kashyap had spoken about the online harassment she faced after posting a similar video and pictures earlier this year.
bollywood

Aaliyah bounces back with new lingerie shoot despite trolling, fans are in love

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • Aaliyah Kashyap's fans lauded her courage after she bounced back with a new video, in which she posed in underwear. She was previously attacked online for a similar post.
READ FULL STORY
Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Ali are enjoying a holiday in the US.
Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Ali are enjoying a holiday in the US.
bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap is on a spring break, shares pic with Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:00 AM IST
  • Daughters of two leading Bollywood directors-- Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali-- are in the US and enjoying a spring break. Aaliyah and Ida shared pictures from their staycation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP