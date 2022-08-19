Anurag Kashyap says daughter got anxiety after rape threats: 'I dropped everything and ran to the US'

Anurag Kashyap has opened up about how his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap started suffering from anxiety after getting threats on social media. Anurag recalled that he dropped everything and ran to the United States after hearing how his daughter was struggling with anxiety due to the threats. Also Read| Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie photoshoot

Anurag deleted his Twitter account in 2019 after days of fighting with trolls who attacked him for criticising the central government's decision to scrap Article 370. Aliyah also got rape threats after she posted pictures in lingerie on s

Anurag opened up about the threats' impact on Aaliyah Kashyap in a recent conversation with Tanmay Bhatt, and said, "I have an amazing daughter. She really is out there expressing herself but her anxiety bothers me. And her anxiety started after those threats and things like that. Her anxiety like literally made me drop everything and run to the US, and she came back here. Other than her anxiety issues, she is just amazing."

He added, "I'm so proud of her, because there are things that we are not able to discuss with her parents. But she does that with the whole tribe. At this age, she talks to everybody, about everything. In our team, we had to deal with it while keeping it inside." Anurag also explained that he never tried to shield Aaliyah from the spotlight because she was never interested in films or acting and always wanted to pursue fashion. "I never expected it (attention) to be so much. She drew a lot of attention because I draw unnecessary attention. If I got as much box office as I get attention, it would have gotten compensated."

Anurag shares Aaliyah with his ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj. Aaliyah is currently in Mumbai and also runs a vlog channel on YouTube. She had become the subject of trolling earlier this year as well after she posed for a lingerie brand. The 21-year-old had said in a vlog in February, "The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my instagram."

