Anushka Sharma celebrates Vamika’s birthday by embracing motherhood changes: ‘I wouldn't go back to any version of me…’
On Vamika's birthday, Anushka Sharma reshared a post on how motherhood changes a person on her Instagram Stories.
Actor Anushka Sharma is marking her daughter Vamika’s fifth birthday with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli by reflecting on how motherhood has transformed her life. Anushka looked back at how motherhood has reshaped her world, confessing that she wouldn’t trade this version of her for anything.
Anushka on motherhood as Vamika turns five
Anushka gave birth to Vamika on January 11, 2021. The actor reflected back on the moment by resharing a post on how motherhood changes a person on her Instagram Stories.
A part of the post read, “Let motherhood change you - and take responsibility for this new version of you. The idea that we can keep our old lives, just slightly adjusted, and simply take our babies along… is only partly true. No one mentioned the cost. With tired eyes and a full heart, our needs are not disappearing - they’re being rearranged.
“Motherhood is a paradox - love and exhaustion, growth and grief, all living side by side. All these feelings are exhausting enough. It happens in these small, heavy, meaningful moments that shape us- and they deserve space. Because they take so much from us, and we are meant to be seen and held,” the post added.
Resharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “And I wouldn't go back to any version of me that didn't know you, my child. Jan 11, 2021 (red heart emoji)."
Meanwhile, Anushka was spotted in India after months in December last year following months of absence from India. She was spotted at the airport in Mumbai with her husband and cricket icon Virat Kohli.
About Virat and Anushka
Anushka and began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - on January 11, 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.
It is rumoured that they have shifted their base to London after the birth of their second child, Akaay. They are often spotted out on strolls, but there is no official conversation on the move. They are very private about their personal life, and have a strict no photo policy for their kids.
About Anushka's recent work
On the work front, Anushka has been away from films for some time now. Her last full-length release was Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, which hit screens in 2018. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka, but failed to perform well at the box office. After that, she made a brief appearance in her production Qala, featuring in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. There is no word on the release of her film Chakda ’Xpress, a biopic on former cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
