Anushka Sharma celebrates Vamika’s birthday by embracing motherhood changes: ‘I wouldn't go back to any version of me…’

Actor Anushka Sharma is marking her daughter Vamika’s fifth birthday with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli by reflecting on how motherhood has transformed her life. Anushka looked back at how motherhood has reshaped her world, confessing that she wouldn’t trade this version of her for anything. After dating for almost four years, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. (Instagram)

Anushka on motherhood as Vamika turns five Anushka gave birth to Vamika on January 11, 2021. The actor reflected back on the moment by resharing a post on how motherhood changes a person on her Instagram Stories.

A part of the post read, “Let motherhood change you - and take responsibility for this new version of you. The idea that we can keep our old lives, just slightly adjusted, and simply take our babies along… is only partly true. No one mentioned the cost. With tired eyes and a full heart, our needs are not disappearing - they’re being rearranged.

“Motherhood is a paradox - love and exhaustion, growth and grief, all living side by side. All these feelings are exhausting enough. It happens in these small, heavy, meaningful moments that shape us- and they deserve space. Because they take so much from us, and we are meant to be seen and held,” the post added.

Resharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “And I wouldn't go back to any version of me that didn't know you, my child. Jan 11, 2021 (red heart emoji)."