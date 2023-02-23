Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh shares birthday post for rumoured girlfriend Triptii Dimri: 'Pics don't do justice...'

Triptii Dimri celebrated her 29th birthday on February 23. To mark the special ocassion, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to wish the actor, who is rumoured to be dating her brother Karnesh Ssharma. Triptii has worked in films such as Qala that were produced by Karnesh's production company. Karnesh also took to Instagram Stories to share photos of himself with Triptii as he wished her on her birthday, and wrote a funny caption. Also read: Triptii Dimri sings Qala song as Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma records her. Watch

Sharing a collage of their photos together with a bunch of cake, kiss and red heart emojis, he wrote, "Happy birthday, Triptii Dimri. Pictures don't do justice to the torture behind them. May you continue it forever." In one of the photos, Triptii sat behind Karnesh, who was seen making a goofy face, on a bike during a holiday. There was also an old photo of the actor pulling his cheek as they looked into the camera. There were also some selfies of the two posing together in ethnic outfits. Karnesh also included a solo photo of the birthday girl posing with golden and white balloons in the collage. Re-sharing the photos on Instagram Stories, Triptii replied to Karnesh's birthday message, "Well, I have not even started yet."

Anushka Sharma, Karnesh and Vicky Kaushal wished Triptii Dimri on her birthday.

Anushka shared a photo of Triptii dressed in white on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Happy birthday Tripti! Wishing you love and light always." Actor Vicky Kaushal also wished Tripti and shared her photo on Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Happy birthday to you, you wonderful 'Qalakar (artist)!!!" Vicky and Triptii will be seen together in a romantic comedy that is scheduled to be released this year. Directed by Anand Tiwari, it is backed by Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

Triptii was last seen in Qala (2022), produced by Karnesh under his banner Clean Slate Filmz. The period film is set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, and follows the story of a young playback singer. Apart from Triptii, the film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh. The psychological drama is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. Triptii previously appeared in Netflix's Bulbbul (2020), which was also produced by Karnesh, and directed by Anvitaa.

