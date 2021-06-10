Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma sends 'big hugs' to Parineeti Chopra, who handled her interviews during Band Baaja Baaraat
Anushka Sharma sends 'big hugs' to Parineeti Chopra, who handled her interviews during Band Baaja Baaraat

Anushka Sharma has showered love on Parineeti Chopra after she reminisced about their journey in the Hindi film industry. Here's how Anushka responded.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Actor Anushka Sharma has showered love on fellow actor Parineeti Chopra after she recalled their journey together in the Hindi film industry and praised Anushka. Parineeti on Wednesday conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, in which a fan asked her to speak about her 'lady crush' Anushka.

Responding to the question, Parineeti wrote, "I went from handling her interviews for Band Baaja Baarat to becoming her co-star in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl within 3 months. So cool na? Have always looked up to her since that time @anushkasharma." Anushka shared it on her Instagram Stories with a 'big hugs' animated sticker.

The two have worked together in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, the debut movie of Parineeti. The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Dipannita Sharma and Aditi Sharma.

After the release of Anushka's The Breakup Song in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Parineeti had shared a post saying 'cant stop staring at her' and 'full creepy girl crush'. On Twitter, she wrote, "How adorableee is @AnushkaSharma in the breakup song!Watching it on loop cant stop staring at her!Full creepy girl crush #AeDilHaiMushkil."

Earlier, Parineeti had worked for Yash Raj Films before she got her break as an actor. Actor Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin, had introduced her to the marketing department of the film studios. Director Maneesh Sharma had decided to give her a three-film deal with YRF after which Parineeti was brought onboard Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.

Priyanka had told the media in 2011 about Parineeti joining the industry, "She works with YRF's marketing department. In fact, she worked as PR for my film (Pyaar Impossible) with YRF."

Meanwhile, Parineeti has had three back-to-back releases this year. She was seen in The Girl on the Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. It also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Anushka, who is currently in England with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, was last seen in Zero, which released in 2018. The actor has been on a hiatus since then. However, Anushka turned producer and has backed several projects, including Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, and Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut project Qala, which is under production.

