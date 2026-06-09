Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli win hearts as they pose with hotel staff, leave handwritten notes: ‘That’s so sweet'

On Monday, a fan of the couple and a staff member at the Taj Hotel took to Instagram and shared pictures posing with Virat and Anushka. In one of the photos, Anushka looked stunning in a pink-and-white kurta-pyjama set, while Virat kept it stylish in a black T-shirt and faded blue jeans. Another picture showed Virat wearing a red jersey with "Champions" written on it. The fan also shared photographs of handwritten notes from the couple, appreciating her help throughout their stay.

It's often the simplest gestures that leave a lasting impression. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently did just that during a quiet interaction with a fan in Ahmedabad that has now gone viral online. While the couple are known for keeping a low profile, their thoughtful act has struck a chord with social media users, with many praising their warmth and humility.

The handwritten notes read, "To Ashi, Thank you for all the help, best wishes from us," and were signed by both Virat and Anushka. Alongside the pictures, the fan wrote, "A truly memorable moment serving and meeting Mr. & Mrs. Kohli. Grateful for the opportunity to create exceptional guest experiences. Moments like these remind me why hospitality is so rewarding. Delighted to have been a part of their stay."

The internet could not stop gushing over how lucky the fan was to receive sweet handwritten notes from both of them. One comment read, "You are living our dream." Another fan joked, "Virat has better handwriting than Anushka." Another commented, "That's so sweet." A fan also wrote, "Wow, that's so cool."

Most recently, Virat and Anushka grabbed headlines when their PDA during the IPL 2026 final went viral. Anushka was seen cheering wildly as Virat finished the match with a winning six and led his team to their second IPL title. The two were also seen exchanging flying kisses and hugging after the victory. Another video of the couple dancing together in celebration later surfaced online, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's love story Virat and Anushka first met in 2013 while shooting for a shampoo commercial. They soon developed a close bond and began dating. While largely keeping their relationship private, the two continued to support each other through various personal and professional milestones, becoming one of India's most talked-about celebrity couples.

After dating for several years, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple are now parents to two children — daughter Vamika and son Akaay.