Anushka Sharma channels simple elegance as she visits Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan with Virat Kohli post IPL win

Skipping the glitz and glam of their profession, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli opted for simple ensembles for their visit to Prem Anand Ji Maharaj post the IPL win. While Anushka looked lovely in a breezy pink cotton salwar suit set, Virat complemented her in neutral brown pants and a cotton kurta combo.

A video of the couple from Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, was shared on June 2. Reportedly, the couple visited the city to meet Prem Anand Ji Maharaj. The couple chose simple outfits for the occasion. They were seen leaving the ashram barefoot, along with Prem Anand Ji Maharaj's followers. Let's decode their looks.

After a historic win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 31 during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli , who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), travelled to Vrindavan with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma.

Anushka's pastel pink salwar kameez set features a pahani kurta with a curved hem, slits on the side, full-length sleeves with cicnhed cuffs, a Mandarin collar with a slit V neckline, a relaxed silhouette, and a knee-length hem. The dark pink, floral thread embroidery adds an elegant touch to the look.

She paired the kurta with a matching Farshi salwar, featuring a flared silhouette and tapered hem. A dark pink cotton dupatta with gold thread embroidered borders completed the look. Anushka draped it over her head and around her shoulders.

A tulsi bead necklace, rings, and a beaded bracelet completed the accessories. She left her tresses loose for the occasion, parted in the centre. A tilak on her forehead and a no-makeup makeup look gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Virat complemented his wife in a dark brown kurta shirt featuring a round Mandarin collar, button closures on the torso, full-length sleeves, buttoned cuffs, and a relaxed silhouette. He rounded off the look with smart beige linen pants, a trimmed beard, a backswept hairdo, and glasses.