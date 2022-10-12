Aparshakti Khurana: Taking time off increases productivity

It’s been a busy week for Aparshakti Khurana. The actor took a well-deserved break from his busy schedule and took off to Dharampur, Himachal Pradesh with his wife Aakriti Ahuja, and daughter Arzoie. The Hum Do Hamare Do (2021) actor was busy promoting his last release Dhokha: Round D Corner in the last few weeks and at the same time, hosting a sports event in Pune.

Khurana, who prefers taking short breaks in between projects, says, “For me, I strive to work as much as possible, but family and my daughter are my biggest priority. So even if I get a small break, I prefer spending time with them. We have been planning this holiday for some time but were waiting for a good time since I was busy with the promotion for the movie, a sporting league in Pune, and other events. I had missed spending time with my daughter and wife. You might be enjoying what you do but it is also very important to take some time off and press that reset button. It increases the quality and productivity of your work too.”

The holiday was timed well for him to spend some quality time with his family right before the Diwali festivities start. He has a solid mantra that he follows. The actor, who will be seen in a spy thriller mystery Berlin next, explains, “As an actor or a working individual, a work-life balance is extremely important. I feel if you don’t want to burn out, taking small productive breaks from work, in my case from hectic shoot schedules, promotions etc, is important to keep my mind in the right place and staying focused.”

