Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aparshakti Khurana: Taking time off increases productivity

Aparshakti Khurana: Taking time off increases productivity

bollywood
Published on Oct 12, 2022 06:45 PM IST

Aparshakti Khurana takes time off between shoots and promotions in Himachal Pradesh for a vacay with his wife and daughter

Aparshakti Khurana with wife Aakriti Ahuja and daughter Arzoie
Aparshakti Khurana with wife Aakriti Ahuja and daughter Arzoie
ByKavita Awaasthi

It’s been a busy week for Aparshakti Khurana. The actor took a well-deserved break from his busy schedule and took off to Dharampur, Himachal Pradesh with his wife Aakriti Ahuja, and daughter Arzoie. The Hum Do Hamare Do (2021) actor was busy promoting his last release Dhokha: Round D Corner in the last few weeks and at the same time, hosting a sports event in Pune.

Khurana, who prefers taking short breaks in between projects, says, “For me, I strive to work as much as possible, but family and my daughter are my biggest priority. So even if I get a small break, I prefer spending time with them. We have been planning this holiday for some time but were waiting for a good time since I was busy with the promotion for the movie, a sporting league in Pune, and other events. I had missed spending time with my daughter and wife. You might be enjoying what you do but it is also very important to take some time off and press that reset button. It increases the quality and productivity of your work too.”

The holiday was timed well for him to spend some quality time with his family right before the Diwali festivities start. He has a solid mantra that he follows. The actor, who will be seen in a spy thriller mystery Berlin next, explains, “As an actor or a working individual, a work-life balance is extremely important. I feel if you don’t want to burn out, taking small productive breaks from work, in my case from hectic shoot schedules, promotions etc, is important to keep my mind in the right place and staying focused.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kavita Awaasthi

    Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out