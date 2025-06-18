Apoorva Mukhija says Mumbai has no scope for growth: '15 call lagenge lekin director se meeting ho jaegi'

Mumbai might be one of the most difficult cities for artists to get a break, but not for content creator Apoorva Mukhija. In fact, she opened up in a new interview and said that she plans to leave the city soon because it is too 'accessible' and there is no room for growth for her. (Also read: ‘ ₹25000 salary hai teri…': Apoorva Mukhija recalls being called gold digger on dates) Apoorva Mukhija talked about Mumbai bein too 'accessible' as a city.(Instagram/the.rebel.kid)

'Mumbai is easy, there's no room for growth'

In an interview with Mashable India, Apoorva revealed her plans to move out of the country to do a master's in fashion and/or management and has already taken competitive exams.

"Main jana chahti hu bahar. Mujhe esa lagta hai Bombay me kitna accessible hai sab kuch. Agar mujhe kisi director se meeting karni hai, mujhe 15 phone call lagenge, lekin ho jaegi meeting. Ya kisi badi Diwali party me mil jaenge (I want to move outside Mumbai because everything is so easily accessible here. If I want to meet a director, it will take me 15 calls, but it will happen. Or if I go to a big Diwali party, I will meet people). It is so easy and there's no room for growth," Apoorva said.

In the same interview, Apoorva also confessed that she finds fame underwhelming. She explained how she felt excited about getting her own billboard, particularly for her latest show, The Traitors, but when it came up, she didn't feel much.

"In my head, every achievement has felt really weird. Pehle mujhe lagta hai mujhe, ye cheez karni hai, then when I do it, and it happens, I feel very underwhelmed by it (First, I am determined that I have to do this thing, but when I do it and it happens, I feel very underwhelmed by it.) I am sure after The Traitors, I will feel the same," Apoorva said.

About The Traitors

Apoorva is currently being seen as a participant in the Indian adaptation of the reality television series The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. Until now, she has gained attention for her strategic gameplay, notably identifying fellow contestant Raj Kundra as a traitor, a claim he later confirmed.

The show features celebrities like Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, Maheep and Anshula Kapoor, Raftaar, Apoorva Mukhija, Sufi Motiwala, Elnaaz, Purav Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jasmine Bhasin and others. Sahil Salathia, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, and Lakshmi Manchu have already been eliminated. A new episode drops every Thursday at 8pm on Amazon Prime.