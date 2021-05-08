IND USA
Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for coronavirus.
Apurva Asrani's advice for Kangana Ranaut after her Covid-19 diagnosis: 'Examine hurt you unleashed on innocent people'

  • As Kangana Ranaut tested positive for Covid-19, Apurva Asrani wants her to 'look within' and examine the 'bitterness' she has unleashed on people, 'scarring them for life'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 08:19 PM IST

Hours after actor Kangana Ranaut announced that she has been diagnosed with coronavirus, writer-editor Apurva Asrani posted a tweet, with some advice for her. Apurva and Kangana worked together in the 2016 film, Simran, directed by Hansal Mehta.

Apurva shared a news report about Kangana's diagnosis and wrote, "May this disease & discomfort give you time & space to look within. To examine the hurt & bitterness that you may have unleashed on innocent people, scarring them for life. May all that unresolved pain find its way out of every pore of your being. Get well soon Kangana."

Ahead of the release of Simran, Apurva and Kangana were in the limelight for a dispute over the writing credit. A poster and teaser of the film credited her as the movie's "additional writer". While Apurva expressed his discomfort with Kangana’s credit for "additional story and dialogues" being placed higher, she claimed to have effectively written the entire film.

On Saturday, Kangana announced her Covid-19 diagnosis with a picture of herself in a yogic posture and wrote, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive."

She added, "I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev."

kangana ranaut kangana ranaut controversy apurva asrani film editor apurva asrani + 2 more

