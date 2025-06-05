Arbaaz Khan breaks silence on buzz around wife Sshura Khan's pregnancy. Here’s what he said

The rumours about Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan expecting their first baby have been circulating for the past few days. And it seems Arbaaz has given a subtle nod to the news during a recent appearance with his wife in Mumbai. Also read: Arbaaz Khan holds Sshura Khan's hands as they are spotted outside clinic, couple avoids paparazzi Arbaaz was also seen attempting to downplay the congratulations, hinting that he'd rather not discuss the matter just yet.

Arbaaz reacts

Arbaaz was spotted stepping out for a dinner date with his wife Sshura, in Mumbai on Wednesday. As Arbaaz and Sshura posed for the paparazzi after dinner, the photographers congratulated Arbaaz, leaving him visibly blushing in response. Meanwhile, Sshura just looked at Arbaaz and smiled.

Later in the video, Arbaaz was seen attempting to downplay the congratulations, hinting that he'd rather not discuss the matter just yet. Several videos of his brief conversation with the photographers have emerged on social media.

As the couple was about to leave the venue and start walking towards their car, one photographer was heard saying, “Jaane do (let them go)”

To which, Arbaaz laughed and said, “Aap log bhi jaane do (You guys also let it go)”, which seemed to be in reference to the buzz around Sshura’s pregnancy.

While entering the car, Arbaaz added, “Kabhi kabhi samjha karo (please try to understand sometimes)”.

While neither Arbaaz nor Sshura directly confirmed or denied the pregnancy, the video has added to the buzz. “She's so shy That pregnancy makes her so beautiful and glowing,” one fan wrote, with another mentioning, “Now is he going to become papa”.

More about Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023 at the latter's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram to share the news with a post. "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!," he wrote. The ceremony happened in the presence of close friends and family members.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani before getting married to Sshura.