Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan spark pregnancy rumours with maternity clinic visit. Watch

Actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan have sparked fresh pregnancy rumours after being spotted outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai. Also read: Arbaaz Khan on huge age gap between him and second wife Sshura Khan: 'Such marriages have far higher success rate' Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023.(Instagram)

Arbaaz and Sshura fuel pregnancy rumours

On Tuesday, the speculation intensified after the couple was spotted leaving a women's clinic in Mumbai, attempting to avoid the paparazzi's cameras. Arbaaz and Sshura made a stylish pair in coordinated white and black outfits as they walked hand-in-hand, with Arbaaz guiding the way. Despite their composed exterior, it was evident they were trying to keep a low profile and avoid attention. A video of their outing was first shared by Pinkvilla, and it also emerged on Reddit.

Sshura was seen wearing an oversized white shirt with black leggings, sneakers, and dark sunglasses. Her loose-fitting outfit sparked immediate speculation, with many wondering if she is hiding a baby bump.

When Sshura noticed the waiting cameras, it seemed in the video that she alerted Arbaaz. Pregnancy rumours surrounding Sshura started circulating in December 2024, but the couple has remained silent on the matter. Meanwhile, a report by Bollywood Shaadis claimed that they're not expecting, suggesting the clinic visit was for a different reason.

About the couple

Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. The couple had been dating for over a year before getting married, but kept their relationship private. Before his second wedding, it was believed that Arbaaz was in a relationship with model Giorgia Andriani. Arbaaz was earlier married to reality TV personality Malaika Arora. Malaika and Arbaaz had tied the knot in December 1998, and after 18 years of marriage, they finalised their divorce in May 2017. They co-parent their only child, son Arhaan Khan, who was born on November 9, 2002.