Archana Puran Singh looks back at turbulent phase in marriage with Parmeet Sethi: ‘Sometimes ego gets in the way’

Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's marriage once hit a rough patch, with the couple facing a challenging phase that tested their relationship. Archana confessed that ego issues had created a rift. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi got married on June 30, 1992.

Archana Puran Singh reveals

Archana looked back at the trouble in her relationship with Parmeet in her son, Aaryamann Sethi's vlog.

Archana said, “Parmeet and I were going through a very difficult phase in our marriage. We made mistakes in understanding each other, and sometimes ego gets in the way. When both people in a marriage become weak, then that marriage struggles.”

She added, “You (Aaryamann) were young at that time, but even during that time, I knew that my children would always have their father, and I knew that nobody could be a better father than him. Somebody who has loved you guys more than me is your father, and I thought to myself, I cannot let this marriage fail.”

In the video, Archana shared that her marriage's rocky phase took a turn for the better when she discovered the Art of Living Foundation and incorporated meditation into her life. Later, she also encouraged Parmeet to take up meditation.

Archana said that once Parmeet told her after the meditation, ‘I saw you as the most beautiful woman in the world’. He said this at the time when they were fighting. It was during that moment when they realised that they love each other.

She shared that they fight “with each other at least 15 times a day, but we can’t live without each other”.

About Archana and Parmeet's love story

After Archana's first marriage ended in divorce, she was reluctant to marry again. But that changed after she met Parmeet at a party.

While Parmeet was attracted to Archana for her beauty and transparent nature, it was his own contrasting personality -- being both soft and stern which drew Archana in. The two were in a live-in relationship for around four years. They got married on June 30, 1992. They are now parents to two sons, Ayushmaan Sethi and Aaryamann Sethi.