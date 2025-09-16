Arjun Kapoor mocks viral meme, poker face expressions in hilarious ad; internet says 'meme se paisa kama gaya'. Watch

Arjun Kapoor has proved he knows how to laugh at himself and profit from it. The actor has now starred in a new ice cream commercial that cleverly capitalises on the latest viral Arjun meme, which emerged from a clip of him looking stone-faced during promotions for Half Girlfriend, while the dramatic song Jigra Yaaran Da Naam Ka played in the background. In a clever new ice cream commercial, Arjun Kapoor humorously embraces his viral meme, maintaining a stoic demeanor until he tastes the ice cream and bursts with excitement.

Arjun Kapoor takes a dig at himself in new ad

In the new ad, Arjun maintains a deadpan expression through every possible situation: waiting for a table at a restaurant, arguing with his girlfriend, and even accidentally cutting his finger while cooking. The gag? He remains completely expressionless throughout, in line with the viral meme that captured the internet’s attention. But the twist comes when he finally takes a bite of the ice cream and suddenly explodes with excitement, jumping and dancing in total contrast to his earlier stoicism.

Friends and fans react

The quirky campaign caught attention on social media, with Arjun’s friends and fellow actors chiming in. Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "Reverse UNO," while Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop laughing. Varun Dhawan commented, "Superb," and Farhan Akhtar added rows of laughing emojis. Arjun’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, said "Haha, too good!" while content creator Ashish Chanchlani responded with laughing emojis and "Love it."

Fans, too, had a field day. One viral comment read: "Tum log memes banaate reh gaye, ye aadmi usse bhi paisa kama gaya… It’s high time now, get a job, get a life (You guys were busy making memes while he earned the money out of it)". Another added, "A cool and clever way for Arjun to remind us he’s still around."

Arjun Kapoor's latest work

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which released on 21 February 2025 and starred him alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. He recently wrapped the Delhi shoot schedule for an upcoming untitled film directed by Mudassar Aziz. In addition, Arjun is set to appear in No Entry 2, the sequel to the 2005 hit comedy, which is aiming for a Christmas 2026 release. He will reportedly play one of the lead roles in the ensemble cast.