Arjun Kapoor says he and Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor ‘living under the roof’ as a happy family is ‘fake perception’

Arjun Kapoor opened up about his equation with her sisters and said that while they discuss personal matters with each other, he stays away from interfering in their lives. He said that there’s mutual respect from both ends, adding that being the big brother, he likes to joke with them a bit too much. In a new interview, he said that he ‘hates’ to create a ‘fake perception’ about his bond with his siblings, and would rather speak of it the way it is.

Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor’s children with his first wife Mona Shourie. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are Boney’s daughters with late actor Sridevi. Arjun had previously said that after Sridevi’s death in 2018, all of Boney’s kids bonded. On Koffee With Karan, Janhvi had revealed they are all part of a WhatsApp group titled ‘Dad’s kids’.

In an interview with Masala.com, Arjun was asked about his rapport with his sisters, when he said: “The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humour and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes.”

“About advice, we don’t live together now so we’re not discussing everything on a day-to-day basis. I hate creating this fake perception that we have are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything. We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. But it’s still a very intimate space for us to come out so openly and speak about. I am somebody who believes in letting people do what they choose to do. I don’t interfere. But yes, if one of them comes to me to talk about something, I’m always there to give my two cents on my experience,” he added.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Arjun said Janhvi and Khushi acted as catalysts towards improving his relationship with dad Boney. “We have all confronted many of our demons. It has to do with letting go, which is very cathartic... it is strangely therapeutic to just sit around and talk rubbish, and realise that you were holding onto things, unknowingly or knowingly, because you were supposed to. But I love my father more because of both of them. It is complex. I have been able to see my father in a different light. If I didn’t share this equation with Janhvi and Khushi, I would have resented many things and never felt the need to reconnect with him at this level,” he said.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police which released on Disney+ Hotstar in September. He has Ek Villain Returns in his line-up, in which he co-stars with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

