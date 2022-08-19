Arjun Kapoor says he is an underrated actor: 'More of an underdog when it comes to performance'

Arjun Kapoor has said that he is an underrated actor and an "underdog", adding that people believe him to be a mainstream hero. Arjun said that he has an unapologetically filmy attitude off camera, but also has regard for the purity of cinema. (Also read: Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra calls Arjun Kapoor flop, frustrated)

Arjun was mostly recently seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The film released on July 29. It was directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

Speaking with Indian Express, Arjun Kapoor said, “I feel I am generally a bit underrated and more of an underdog when it comes to performance. People imagine that I am a better mainstream hero. But I guess it is the culture and nature of of this business, where sometimes, because of the lineage you come from, or the kind of expressive nature you have off camera where you’re unabashedly filmy, and I am kind of unapologetically that, so maybe that kind of takes more precedence over your regard for the purity of cinema. But I have both in equal measure.”

The actor also claimed that people discuss the craft in media and social media but have little knowledge about it. “The problem is, right now to be able to speak about craft. I’ve not heard one person having an actual conversation about craft when it comes to the media or social media about an actor, per se. I feel people who are discussing craft don’t know it themselves. The craft they’ve learnt is clickbait, and it is an easy craft, it means talking negatively about everything. What’s tougher is to have two lines written with logical sense. At some point, critics and commercialism need to align a little more,” he told the daily.

After Ek Vilaain Returns, Arjun has a few films lined up next. These include Kuttey alongside Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madaan and Tabu. He also has The Ladykiller opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

