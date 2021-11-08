Arjun Kapoor talks about his 'outburst' on set, 'had every right to do so': 'Irritation bahot hai...'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday said that he had an outburst on of his sets but didn't give details about what had happened.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Yeah I had an outburst on set, but I had every and I mean EVERY right to do so. Irritation bahot hai, abhi mood nahi hai samjhane ka... kal pata chal jayega (There's a lot of irritation but I'm not in a mood to explain. You will get to know tomorrow) !!!"

Arjun Kapoor shared a post on Instagram.

Earlier on Sunday in a video by Bollywood Bubble, Arjun had said, "Damn you guys yaar. Pehle kyun nahi kiya yeh sab? Humari life aasaan hojati pata hai aapko (Why didn't you guys do this before? Our lives would have been much easier, do you know that)? You guys owe me an apology." Arjun's post on Monday is seemingly for an ad.

Arjun Kapoor's post comes a few days after he celebrated Diwali with his girlfriend Malaika Arora at a party, hosted by his uncle Anil Kapoor. Recently, Arjun had shared a post on Instagram with a photo featuring himself and Malaika as he smiled looking at her.

Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, "When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy...@malaikaaroraofficial. Thank you @ak_paps for this picture." Malaika reacted to the post by dropping a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

Arjun Kapoor featured in several films this year--Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Kaashvi Nair's Sardar Ka Grandson. He was last seen in Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the movie released on Disney Hotstar on September 10.

The actor will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's debut film Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's Ladykiller.

Last month in an interview with ANI, he had said, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been a game-changer for my career. It presented me in a radical way that audiences had never seen before and I'm deeply thankful that they loved my performance in the film. The success of SAPF has opened several doors for me with filmmakers wanting to cast me in their eclectic visions. The Ladykiller and Kuttey are prime examples of how the industry is looking at me today and as an actor, I couldn't be more fortunate!"

Arjun had also said, "I'm excited about my line-up as it's a great mix of masala commercial films like Ek Villain Returns and also genre-bending entertainers like Kuttey and The Ladykiller. I have a few more announcements lined up and they are all equally diverse from a script point of view."