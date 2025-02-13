Arjun Kapoor's ‘bolti band ho gayi’ after watching ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora dance. Watch

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are promoting their upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. As part of it, they went on his ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora’s TV show India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer. As Malaika danced to her greatest hits, Arjun admitted that she left him speechless. (Also Read: Watch Arjun Kapoor's reaction as someone screams Malaika Arora's name during Mere Husband Ki Biwi promotions) Malaika Arora danced to her greatest hits on her show as Arjun Kapoor cheered for her.

Arjun Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora’s performance

Malaika is one of the judges on the TV show, and a promo of the episode featuring Arjun and Bhumi caught everyone’s attention. After the contestants call Malaika on stage, she dances to some of her iconic numbers. Arjun and Bhumi can be seen cheering for her, as do the other judges including Remo D’Souza and Mithun Chakraborty.

When asked to comment on her dance, Arjun joked, “Meri bolti band ho chuki hai saalo se, mai abhi bhi chup rehna chahta hu (My mouth has been shut for many years; I prefer being quiet now also),” making Malaika laugh. He added, “But I want to say this: I have got a chance to hear all my favourite songs, which just show the career and the life that she has had.”

He also praised Malaika for her career and said, “The kind of music, the kind of performances, and the fact that we can pay tribute to somebody who is still doing such an amazing job, so congratulations, Malaika. You know how much I love all these songs. It was wonderful to see you being celebrated like this.”

Malaika on the show

Malaika reacted to Arjun’s compliment with a smile and thanked him. Their banter continued when she asked Haarsh Limbachiyaa about his points, and he said he had two. “She is comparing as if she is going to get the trophy,” said Remo to which Arjun replied, “Inki competition ko mujse acha kon jaanta hai. (No one knows about their competition better than me)” When Haarsh asked Malaika to respond she replied, “Nothing, aage bado (Move forward).”

For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018 and often shared romantic pictures from their vacations. During the promotions of Singham Again in 2024, while Arjun was addressing a crowd, they repeatedly chanted Malaika’s name. Smiling, Arjun responded, "Nahi, abhi single hoon. Relax karo." (No, I'm single now. Relax)

His upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, will be released in theatres on February 21.