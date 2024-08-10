Arjun Rampal's Twitter account hacked and asks fans not to respond to messages; Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Actor Arjun Rampal shared that his X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked. He shared the news on his Instagram account asking fans not to respond to any messages or tweets sent from his account. (Also Read: Arjun Rampal talks about Mehr Jesia divorce; says girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is 'very close' to his ex-wife) Arjun Rampal told fans that his X account has been hacked.

Arjun Rampal hacked

“Not good news my X account been hacked. Please don’t respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked,” wrote Arjun on Instagram, sharing a picture of the logo of X. His partner Gabriella Demetriades commented on the post with a shocked emoji, clearly as surprised by the news as he was.

Fans however had a ball in the comments section, with one of them joking, “Why you asking me for money in X.” Another shared a GIFs of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om in which Arjun played the antagonist. Some fans asked him to be careful, while others, much like Gabriella commented with shocked emojis.

Arjun hasn’t shared an update about his X account, with his last post on Friday congratulating Neeraj Chopra on his Olympic win, “Amazing @Neeraj_chopra1 India’s highest medal this Olympic. Next Olympic you break the world and Olympic record. Thank you for making us so proud. #silver #JavelinThrow.”

Upcoming work

Arjun was last seen in Crakk this year. He will soon be seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Nastik, 3 Monkeys and Dhurandhar, apart from the second season of Rana Naidu.

The actor is also starring in a film directed by Aditya Dhar which stars Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna as his co-stars. Sharing the news on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “This is gonna be that ride an actor dreams for. So Here We Come.” He also shared two photos from behind-the-scenes writing, “And so it begins… super stoked for this one. #bangkok #filming #bts.”

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios, along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios.