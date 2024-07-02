Tabu reveals getting 'very expensive gifts' from Shah Rukh Khan for her cameo in Om Shanti Om song Deewangi Deewangi

Tabu will be next seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Ajay Devgn, and has been busy promoting the film. In an interview with Zoom, when she was shown a still from the song Deewangi Deewangi, when the actor recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om. The 2007 film also marked Deepika Padukone's acting debut in Bollywood. Also read: Farah Khan reveals why Tabu agreed to be part of Main Hoon Naa for ‘0.2 seconds’ Tabu with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om song Deewangi Deewangi.

Tabu on filing for Deewangi Deewangi

Tabu said a lot of people want to see her and Shah Rukh Khan together on screen. The actor spoke about her Om Shanti Om cameo – she was in a red saree in slow motion shot with Shah Rukh in the song Deewangi Deewangi – and said, "Ek shot hum sabne kiya tha. (There was a shot that all of us did). I did it for Farah and yeah, it was great fun. They made me some great clothes, great hair, and makeup, and we got very expensive gifts from Shah Rukh Khan.”

The song also featured Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Jeetendra, and Tusshar Kapoor, among many other celebs.

More about Om Shanti Om

The film revolves around Om, a junior film artist in the 1970s, who is in love with a famous actor named Shantipriya. However, their love story takes a tragic turn, when Om (Shah Rukh Khan) dies trying to save Shantipriya. He is reincarnated to avenge their deaths. Deepika played the role of Shantipriya.

Tabu will be next seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Alongside her long-time co-star Ajay Devgn – they have worked together in many films including Drishyam and Golmaal Again – the film also features Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar. It is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.