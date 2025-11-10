Armaan Malik reveals why Salman Khan made him lose 10–15 kgs

Salman Khan helped Armaan and Amaal Malik launch their music career in Bollywood. However, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star had one condition for the Malik brothers: They had to appear shirtless in one of the music videos for Jai Ho. In his recent interaction with director Farah Khan, Armaan Malik revealed that he lost 10-15 kgs for the actor. Armaan Malik talks about Salman Khan(Instagram/ Armaan Malik)

Armaan Malik lost 10-15 kgs for Salman Khan’s music video

Armaan Malik told Farah Khan that he had made a pop album in 2014. The Bol Do Na Zara hitmaker, who was only 16 at the time, got Salman Khan to listen to it. “I had the craze to become India’s Justin Bieber,” Malik recounted.

To his surprise, the Bodyguard star absolutely loved two of Armaan’s songs from the album. “Salman bhai said that I should not release this album because he wanted to use 1-2 songs for his [upcoming] film Jai Ho,” Malik told the Main Hoon Na director.

“That is how our Bollywood debut happened,” the 30-year-old exclaimed. Salman Khan wanted to feature Armaan and Amaal Malik in one of the videos for the songs. “He said we would be shirtless, but I told him that would not be possible,” Malik recalled. “We both were healthy kids,” he explained.

However, the Dabangg actor was determined to make Armaan and Ammal look fit. As a result, he put Armaan Malik on a “rigorous dance and workout schedule”. “I lost 10-15 kgs,” Armaan revealed to Farah Khan, who treated the singer to junglee mutton.

“But later, he said that it was a joke. ‘Yeh tujhe daraane ke liye tha [It was just to scare you],’” Armaan concluded. He said he was glad he did not have to be “shirtless” in a music video for Salman Khan.

Armaan Malik’s contribution to Jai Ho

Salman Khan’s Jai Ho (2014), which also starred Tabu and Daisy Shah, collected approximately ₹186.37 crore at the box office, per Sacnilk. Besides the title track Jai Jai Jai Jai Ho, Armaan Malik offered his voice to the songs Tumko To Aana Hi Tha and Love You Till The End from the movie.

Armaan Malik said he was grateful to Salman Khan for the opportunity to showcase his talent through Jai Ho. “He was the one to spot the talent in me and brought it to the ears of the audience,” Malike told The Indian Express in 2016.

