Arshad Warsi apologises to media, refuses to talk about his physical transformation: ‘I am far from fit’

Arshad Warsi issued an apology to journalists who reached out to him to talk about his fitness journey and said that he is ‘far from fit’. Last week, he shared pictures of his physical transformation, leaving everyone in awe.

“To our press fraternity who want to talk to me about the picture I posted. I am sorry but I am far from fit, the day I feel I am worthy of talking about my fitness, I promise I will talk. Tab tak ke liye maafi chahata hun (Till then, I apologise),” he wrote on Twitter.

To our press fraternity who want to talk to me about the picture I posted. I am sorry but I am far from fit, the day I feel I am worthy of talking about my fitness, I promise I will talk. Tab tak ke liye maafi chahata hun 🙏 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 19, 2021

Previously, Arshad shared a picture collage, showing his transformation, and said that he was bulking up for a new assignment. “Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project,” he wrote.

Ranveer Singh, Ashish Chowdhry and others showered compliments on Arshad. On Saturday, John Cena shared the picture on his Instagram page without any caption, sending fans into a frenzy. +

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Arshad talked about meeting the ‘strangest kind of people’ in Bollywood. “When I came into this industry, everybody was like ‘this guy is so good’ and this and that. Then my movies started not doing well, and they said ‘I knew he was not a good actor, he won’t go anywhere’. All of a sudden, it became ‘I always knew he was a good actor’! Then you have guys who have absolutely zero talent,” he said.

Also read | ‘No matter what I do, it’s not good enough for box office’: Arshad Warsi shares frustration about films not getting their due

Arshad made his Bollywood debut with Tere Mere Sapne in 1996 and is best known for his roles in the successful Munna Bhai and Golmaal franchises. Last year, he made his digital debut in the Voot series Asur, in which he played a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer. He will be seen next in Bachchan Pandey, alongside Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon.

