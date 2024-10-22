Arshad Warsi quips he will 'love every actor for rest of my life' after facing backlash over 'joker' comment on Prabhas

Actor Arshad Warsi has opened up on whether the backlash he faced over his 'joker' remark on Prabhas made him cautious about his comments in the public space. Speaking with India Today, Arshad said that it was the first time he found himself on the wrong side. The actor added that "anything negative" will bother a positive person. (Also Read | Arshad Warsi breaks silence on his 'joker' comment on 'brilliant' Prabhas: I spoke about character, not the person) Arshad Warsi said he thought Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD.

Arshad on facing negativity

Arshad talked about the flipside and negativity of stardom, "Honestly, it's okay. Everyone has their point of view. Also, it's a democratic country, and everyone is allowed to speak in it. If you are a positive person, anything negative does bother you. However, we have been at a place where stones are thrown, so it doesn't bother me anymore."

Arshad on public comments

Following the controversy, a section of the people saw that the actor disabled his comment section on social media. Reacting to it, Arshad said that he doesn't know how to do that. He also responded when asked if the incident made him cautious about making comments in public. Arshad said, "Absolutely, I have decided that I will love every film that I watch. I will love every actor for the rest of my life (laughs)."

What Arshad had said about Prabhas

In August this year, while speaking with Samdish Bhatia on his podcast, Arshad was asked to name the last bad film he watched. He had said it was Kalki 2898 AD. Arshad then said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things, I never understand).”

Celebs criticised Arshad

After his comment, many celebrities in the Telugu film fraternity, including actors Nani, Sudheer Babu and director Ajay Bhupathi slammed him by saying that the latter could have chosen his words better. Director Nag Ashwin took to X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to Arshad's comment. A part of his tweet read, "Arshad saab (sir) should have chosen his words better… but it's ok… sending Buji toys for his kids… I will work hard so tweets… that Prabhas was the best ever in K2."

Arshad's films

The actor is all set to entertain the audience with his performance in Jolly LLB 3. He is also part of Banda Singh Chaudhary. Produced by Arbaaz, the film also stars Meher Vij.