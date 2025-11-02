Aryan Khan addressed Shah Rukh Khan as ‘sir, not dad' on Ba***ds of Bollywood set, says Mudassar Khan: ‘I was stunned’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son became the talk of the town after his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The actors who featured in his series had only good things to say about him. In a recent podcast with Hindi Rush, choreographer Mudassar Khan, who worked on the songs in the series, recalled an interaction between Aryan and SRK where, instead of calling him “Dad”, Aryan addressed him as “Sir”. Mudassar Khan revealed Aryan Khan called Shah Rukh Khan sir on The Ba***ds of Bollywood set.

Mudassar Khan on Aryan Khan calling Shah Rukh Khan sir on set

Mudassar recalled Aryan and Shah Rukh’s interaction on The Ba***ds of Bollywood and said, “Our process was such that I had made a reference video for how the song would look, and then Aryan and I showed it to Shah Rukh sir in his vanity van. That moment was a great learning experience for me. Shah Rukh sir was in his vanity and was talking to someone on the phone when Aryan and I went inside. Aryan waited patiently until he turned towards us. Then Aryan addressed him as ‘Sir’ and said, ‘Sir, we have made something for the song — would you like to see it?’ He immediately said, ‘Yes, yes,’ and we showed him what we had done.”

He added, “After watching, he said, ‘Very good,’ and before leaving, he placed his hand on my head. We had also made another pre-visualisation video to help us shoot effectively on set. As he was leaving, I asked Aryan if we should show him the other video. Aryan then asked him, ‘Sir, if you have time, can we show you one more video?’ I was stunned to see that because if I were in his place, I would have said, ‘Daddy, see what I’ve done!’”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, the show featured Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, along with Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Mona Singh, among others. The series also included star-studded cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi, and others. It received positive reviews from both audiences and critics, with special praise for Aryan’s humour and direction.

About Mudassar Khan

Mudassar began his career choreographing songs for Salman Khan. He has choreographed several hit dance numbers, including Humka Peeni Hai (Dabangg), Desi Beat (Bodyguard), Dhinka Chika and Character Dheela Hai (Ready), Pandey Ji Seeti (Dabangg 2), and Radhe title track, among others. He has also served as a judge on Dance India Dance (Seasons 4, 5 and 6).