Aryan Khan ignores paparazzi at Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat screening; netizens react to his 'unnecessary attitude'

At Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat screening, Aryan Khan joined celebs such as Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi, among others. While many celebs posed for the paparazzi outside the venue, Aryan ignored the paparazzi and went straight for the screening, which did not sit well with a section of online users. Some said Aryan had 'unnecessary attitude'. Although a few also defended him and said 'the same media harassed him' some months ago, until he was found not guilty in the drugs-on-cruise case. Also read: Pakistani actor Sadia Khan shuts down ‘baseless' dating rumours with Aryan Khan

Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is set to be released on February 3. The film stars Alaya F along with Karan Mehta in the lead. On Tuesday, a host of celebrities watched the film a special screening in Mumbai. Aryan Khan was also spotted and grabbed attention for 'ignoring' the paparazzi as photographers shouted his name and asked him to pose for pictures outside the screening venue. Many Instagram users reacted to a video of Aryan, who is the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, from the Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat screening that was shared on a paparazzo account.

One person commented, "The boy has grown up, full attitude." Another one wrote about Aryan, "Only because of King Khan (Shah Rukh), he is getting that much fame and respect." A person was not impressed with Aryan's behaviour, and wrote, "He is carrying so much unnecessary attitude... and media… don't know why you always want to capture him. Please ignore such rude people, doesn't matter if he is a star kid..." Another one commented, "He will stop and pose for the paparazzi, when his movie will be released."

A few also defended Aryan, with one commenting, "Well the same media harassed him and passed judgements and stories, when he was framed (in a drugs-on-cruise case). He has gone through mental harassment and trauma, until he was proven innocent. So there’s nothing wrong if he is ignoring the media, who doesn't give people privacy and is so insensitive." Eight persons, including Aryan Khan, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast on October 3, 2021. In May 2022, the NCB had cleared him in the case, saying 'no drugs had been found on Aryan Khan'.

In December 2022, Aryan, who aspires to become a filmmaker, announced his film debut as a writer under Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON