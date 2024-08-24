Aryan Khan is a workaholic like his father Shah Rukh Khan, says Manoj Pahwa: ‘He also takes care of everyone’

What Manoj said about Aryan

During the interview, when Manoj was asked to talk about his experience working with Aryan on the web show and whether he shares any resemblance with Shah Rukh, the veteran actor said in Hindi: “Aryan is a young and hardworking boy. The process of filming this series was quite a long process, but it was definitely a lot of fun. I know Shah Rukh works 18-20 hours a day if required. He is a workaholic, and I have seen Aryan work in a similar way too.”

One day I saw Aryan’s food coming from Mannat…

He continued, "Shah Rukh is very respectful and loving. He will make you feel as if you have known him forever. If you go to his office, he will come and drop you to the gate. I believe Aryan is similar in this regard as well. He also takes care of everyone… One day I saw Aryan’s food coming from Mannat and I said I also want it so he started getting it for me too. I used to tell Seema that I ate food from Shah Rukh Khan’s house. It was made by his special chef. We used to have chicken roll, etc. It was a good feeling.”

In December 2022, Aryan confirmed as well as gave a glimpse of his first script. It is backed by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. He wrapped up the shoot in May. The show also stars Sunny Deol and Mona Singh.

Meanwhile, a few days ago it was also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan have done the voiceovers for Mufasa: The Lion King. The movie releases on December 20.