Have you seen this ad of Aryan Khan's stunning rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi with Varun Dhawan? Watch it here

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan has been grabbing attention for his dating life. Rumour mills are abuzz with how Aryan might be in a relationship with actor-model, Larissa Bonesi. Speculations about their alleged relationship began after a video of the duo surfaced on Reddit. Did you know Larissa, who hails from Brazil, recently appeared in an ad with actor Varun Dhawan? Also read: Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi featured in an ad with Varun Dhawan.

Watch Larissa Bonesi's ad with Varun

On March 29, Varun dropped the ad for perfume brand Envy on Instagram. It featured him alongside Larissa, who worked at a showroom that Varun and his girlfriend visited. In the ad, Larissa got a little too close to Varun as he tried on jackets, while his jealous girlfriend noticed their chemistry. Commenting on Varun's post, Lasissa wrote, “Fiiiiire.”

Larissa's career in India

Apart from working here as a model, Larissa, was seen in John Abraham and Akshay Kumar's film, Desi Boyz (2011), in the song, Subah Hone Na De. In 2016, she made her acting debut with the Telugu film, Thikka. Later, in 2018, she was seen in a supporting role in the film, Next Enti. Larissa has appeared in the 2020 music video for Surma Surma with Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean.

Larissa Bonesi, Aryan Khan dating rumours

Aryan and Larissa have reportedly been dating for quite a while now. The rumoured couple was spotted attending Martin Garrix's concert last year with common friends.

The dating speculation began recently after a Reddit user posted about how close they were at a party for D'Yavol, Aryan's clothing brand. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Aryan not only follows her on Instagram but also her family. Her family also follows him back on the social media platform.

Aryan's career

He recently launched a new collection of his luxury streetwear brand. He also directed his father Shah Rukh Khan and sister Suhana Khan in a video promoting the collection. He is currently working on his debut directorial reportedly titled Stardom, which has Ranbir Kapoor in a cameo. Reportedly, Aryan has written the script, and it will be bankrolled by Red Chilies Entertainment.

