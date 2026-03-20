As Dhurandhar 2 sets new Bollywood opening record, a look at the top 10 first day box office collections

Dhurandhar 2 has started off on a phenomenal note at the box office. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has emerged as the first Bollywood film to collect ₹100 crore net mark on its first day of release. As Dhurandhar 2 holds the top spot for the highest opening day collections, we look at the top-10 opening day collections for Bollywood films. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer film is 1st from Bollywood to earn ₹100 crore in a day) Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2.

1) Dhurandhar: The Revenge The spy thriller from Aditya Dhar shattered all records with a massive ₹145 crore start. This included a record ₹43 crore net collection from paid previews alone. The Ranveer Singh-starrer then added ₹102 crore on release day to become the first Hindi film to cross the ₹100 crore mark in a single day.

2) Jawan Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan collected ₹75 crore on its opening day of release. The Atlee directorial was released on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival. It stars Vijay Sethupathi as the prime antagonist and marks Nayanthara's Hindi film debut. Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan and Sanjay Dutt have pivotal roles in the film.

3) Animal Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, collected ₹63.8 crore on its opening day of release. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film revolved around Ranbir as Rannvijay Singh, who seeks revenge after an assassination attempt on his father. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Tripti Dimri.

4) Pathaan The comeback film of Shah Rukh Khan collected ₹57 crore on its opening day. The action thriller follows Shah Rukh Khan who comes out of exile to stop the terrorist group Outfit X from launching an attack on India. The film also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, among others.

5) Stree 2 The horror-comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor went on to collect ₹55.4 crore on its release day. The film follows Sarkata abducting women with an independent voice. In one of the key scenes in Stree 2, Sarkata demolishes the statue of Stree, the guardian of Chanderi, to declare the beginning of his reign. Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

6) War Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action thriller was a huge box office success, starting off with a massive ₹53.35 crore haul on its opening day. The film pits Hrithik and Tiger against each other and the two play commandos. The sequel did not match the magic of the original.

7) Thugs of Hindostan Thugs of Hindostan started off strong with ₹52.25 crore on its opening day, though it dipped considerably in the next few days. The film, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, was severely panned by critics and viewers for its poor screenplay and dialogues.

8) Happy New Year Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan combo worked well for a Diwali release a decade back, resulting in an opening day haul of ₹44.97 crore. The heist comedy musical revolves around Charlie (Shah Rukh Khan), who assembles a team of "losers" to steal diamonds worth ₹100 crore in Dubai to avenge his father.

9) Tiger 3 Salman Khan's star power and the Tiger franchise worked wonders for the third instalment, with an opening day haul of ₹44.50 crore. The high-octane spy thriller follows RAW agent Tiger (Salman Khan) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif) as they face a personal vendetta from Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi), a rogue ex-ISI agent.