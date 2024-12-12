Asin's husband Rahul Sharma reveals how Akshay Kumar played cupid for them: ‘His greatest contribution to my life’

It's no new knowledge that Akshay Kumar played cupid for his former co-star Asin and Micromax founder Rahul Sharma. Now, on Raj Shamani's podcast, Rahul opened up on the details – how Akshay played the matchmaker, where he met his wife for the first time, and why they connected. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar shares a new poster of Bhooth Bangla as shooting begins, film to release in 2026) Akshay Kumar played cupid for Asin and husband Rahul Sharma.

What Rahul said

“We were going for an India vs Pakistan match (in 2012). Akshay's movie was coming up, Housefull (2), and she was acting in that movie. And then Akshay said, ‘There’s a movie coming. We want to promote the movie.' Since Micromax was the sponsor of Asia Cup, it was happening in Dhaka, Bangladesh. So if somebody asks me where you met your wife, I say the most romantic place on Earth – Dhaka (laughs),” said Rahul.

He added that Asin and he only greeted each other at the match, but didn't talk much. “Then Akshay said she's a girl who's very, very simple, down-to-earth, similar to you. She just comes, does her work, and goes back, very professional. Her mother is a doctor, father is into services, so fantastic. Then he gave her number to me and my number to her. He just felt there's so much common in us. We come from the same values and backgrounds,” said Rahul.

Rahul and Asin tied the knot in 2016. They have a seven-year-old daughter called Arin. Rahul called Akshay's matchmaking “his greatest contribution” to his life. Asin retired from acting after tying the knot with Rahul. Her last release was Umesh Shukla's 2015 romantic comedy All Is Well.

What Akshay had said about playing cupid

Akshay had opened up in 2016 about playing matchmaker for Asin and Rahul. “I’ve been hiding this for three-and-a-half to four years. Yes, I got them to meet and Jacqueline (Fernandez, actor) was also a part of it, but she didn’t realise it because I played it very slyly," Akshay had told Hindustan Times in 2016.

“It was ­during Housefull 2 and we were in Delhi. Don’t laugh, but we were ­playing hide and seek, and I made the two of them hide ­together in one ­cupboard. That is how it started and it is so nice that they are getting ­married now," he had added.

Akshay will be next seen in Housefull 5, Sky Force, Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, and an untitled film with R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.