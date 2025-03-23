Avneet Kaur addresses plastic surgery rumours: ‘I don’t get fillers, but I do get…’

Actor Avneet Kaur began her journey in the entertainment industry as a child artiste in television shows. The actor, who is quite active on social media, recently made headlines for her transformation, with many internet users speculating that she has undergone plastic surgery. In an interview with Hauterrfly, Avneet has now addressed the rumours. Avneet Kaur breaks her silence on plastic surgery rumours.

Avneet Kaur opens up on plastic surgery rumours

Speaking about going through puberty, Avneet said, "I feel like I’ve grown up in front of the camera. Sometimes, I still feel so weird when people say, ‘Oh, she’s had so much done to her face,’ or ‘She’s changed so much,’ or ‘She looks completely different.’ Well, when you saw me, I was 7 or 8 years old, literally a little kid. There’s a huge difference between then and now. Now I’m 23, so of course there’s bound to be a difference. You hit puberty, your features change, and you grow up."

She further denied rumours of undergoing cosmetic procedures and revealed the secret behind her beauty. She said, "I don’t get fillers, but I do get facials, and I definitely take care of my skin. I do everything to tighten my skin. I haven’t done anything to change my features, like getting a different nose. Nothing like that has happened to me. I have decent features."

About Avneet Kaur

Avneet began her career in 2010 by participating in Zee TV's dance show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, but she was eliminated just before the semi-final. She later made her acting debut in 2012 with the show Meri Maa and went on to appear in several series, including Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani, Chandra Nandini, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

She made her Bollywood debut in Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani, followed by a cameo in Qarib Qarib Singlle. Later, she starred as the lead opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru, a film backed by Kangana Ranaut, which received mixed-to-negative reviews from the audience. She then featured alongside Sunny Singh in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.

Avneet is now set to star in the film Love in Vietnam. Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Raj Babbar, and Farida Jalal in key roles. Loosely based on the bestselling Turkish novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, the film's release date is yet to be announced.