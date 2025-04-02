Ayesha Jhulka recalls sidelining her career for Armaan Kohli, admits breakup with him was ‘not easy’

Bollywood actor Ayesha Jhulka, known for films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Kohra, recently opened up about her "not-so-easy" breakup with Armaan Kohli. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, she also debunked rumours of being engaged to him and hinted that infidelity in love was one of the reasons for their split. (Also Read: Ayesha Jhulka on why she quit films: 'Being glam girl is fine if you're a newcomer, but every actress wants an upgrade') Ayesha Jhulka opens up on her breakup with Armaan Kohli.

Ayesha Jhulka on relationship with Armaan Kohli

While Ayesha denied being in a relationship with Akshay Kumar or Mithun Chakraborty, she acknowledged her relationship with Armaan Kohli, saying, “There was a relationship that happened. I was never engaged to him, and that’s a chapter I choose not to talk about because it’s not worth it. I prefer to forget that part of my life. I was the one who called it off. There were a lot of reasons—infidelity in love was one of them. Certain chapters and people in my life, I choose to omit forever.”

Ayesha says breakup with Armaan was not easy

When asked if Armaan was abusive or dominating, Ayesha clarified that there were no scars and called it an ‘erased chapter of life.’ She added, "It doesn’t make any difference in my life now. My parents were not only supportive of my decision but also very firm in their belief that I should take that step. They kept telling me, but I wasn’t acting on it. Then, in a snap, I did—and I’m glad. A lot of people told me it was the right decision, but I didn’t need anyone’s approval because I already knew it was. I am a very strong person—I’ve always been strong-minded and a fighter. I don’t sit and brood, and I don’t owe anyone an explanation. It wasn’t easy, but when you are bitter about certain things, it becomes easier. I sidelined my career, I didn’t sign a lot of films that came my way, and I gave more importance to my personal life."

Ayesha and Armaan dated for a few years and were even rumoured to be engaged. The two worked together in Kohra and Anaam. In 2003, Ayesha married construction tycoon Sameer Vashi, whom she met through her mother. The couple decided not to have children.