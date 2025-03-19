Ayesha Jhulka couldn't sleep after feeling the presence of Divya Bharti's spirit at Rang screening: ‘It shook me’

Bollywood actor Ayesha Jhulka, best known for her performances in 90s films like Kurbaan, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi, and others, recalled in an interview with Bollywood Bubble how she felt the presence of Divya Bharti's spirit during the screening of their film Rang. Ayesha Jhulka recalls feeling Divya Bharti's presence during Rang screening.

Ayesha Jhulka and Divya Bharti's bond

Talking about her bond with Divya, Ayesha said, "We were shooting for Rang, and this whole incident happened. When I was dubbing for that film—she was playing my sister in it—we were very close. Even on other sets, she used to come and be with me. She would get the same shoes she got for me, and I was shooting for one of the songs when she said, ‘Wait, wait, you’re not wearing a bindi.’ She went into her room and got me a bindi.”

Ayesha Jhulka and Divya Bharti starred together in the 1993 romantic film Rang. The film also featured Kamal Sadanah, Jeetendra, Amrita Singh, Kader Khan, and Bindu in pivotal roles. Ayesha and Divya played sisters in the film. However, Divya passed away before the film's release.

Ayesha felt the presence of Divya's spirit at Rang screening

She recalled how she couldn't sleep for a long time after feeling Divya's presence during the film's screening. “So we had that nice bonding, you know, and when I was dubbing for that film, I just couldn’t dub that scene together wala. I was crying, howling, and you know, the dubbing had to be postponed. So all that happened, and then we had a preview at Film City. Outdoor me preview kiya tha unhone screen lagake, and the moment Divya came on the screen, the screen fell, and I immediately felt her presence… but I couldn’t sleep for a very long time after that. It shook me.” (There was an outdoor preview in Film City, the moment Divya appeared on screen, the screen suddenly fell, and I immediately felt her presence.)

About Ayesha Jhulka

Ayesha made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 1991 film Kurbaan. The film turned out to be a huge success, pushing her into the limelight. Her performance in Khiladi opposite Akshay Kumar marked a turning point in her career, followed by other successful films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar opposite Aamir Khan, Dalaal opposite Mithun Chakraborty, and more. In her career spanning over three decades, the actor has worked in over 60 films.