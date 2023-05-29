Ayesha Jhulka says she has worked in films to maintain relations in industry: 'Sometimes you don't get paid as much'

Actor Ayesha Jhulka recently talked about doing films in the past to maintain relations in the film industry. She said those times were different as nowadays, a lot of calculation goes into making a film. She called herself ‘old school’ and asserted that she needs more time to get used to the new methods. Also read: Ayesha Jhulka has no issue with her 90s co-stars romancing actors in their 20s Ayesha Jhulka is popularly known for her role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

Ayesha Jhulka's films

Ayesha made her acting debut in Hindi films with Kurbaan (1991). She rose to fame after starring in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) with Aamir Khan and Deepak Tijori. She starred in several films, including Khiladi (1992), Meherbaan (1993), Dalaal (1993), Balmaa (1993), Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Rang (1993), Sangram (1993), Jai Kishen (1994), and Masoom (1996).

Ayesha Jhulka on working in films now vs then

Talking about working in films back then, compared to the current times, Ayesha told Bombay Times, “For me it was always instinctive. We never used to think yeh picture banke kaise dikhegi (how a movie is going to turn out). In the end, you want every film of yours to be a hit but formula kisko pata hai (nobody knows the formula)?"

“Some films I used to do to maintain relations. You help each other in the industry…Sometimes you don't get paid as much or at all, but you would still do it. Then only industry would function more on relations, more on instincts, Ab aisa nai hota, but bohot calculations hota hai (Now it has changed, a lot of calculations are done). However, I am still old school and it will take a while for me to get accustomed to it,” added the veteran.

Ayesha was last seen in Happy Family: Conditions Apply. It starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni and Sanah Kapur among others. The family-comedy-drama is about a dysfunctional family as four generations stay under the same roof. All of them keep finding themselves in situations that are both relatable and hilarious.

Talking about her role as Pallavi Dholakia, she previously told Hindustan Times, “Pallavi is one binding force that holds the family intact. She ignores a lot of things and doesn't want this family to have any split or discomfort. All of our families have that one person.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail