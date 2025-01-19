Azaad box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn's film with newcomers Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan earns 3 crore so far

Azaad box office collection day 2: The debut film of Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan has not been performing very well in India. According to Sacnilk.com, Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, has earned only ₹3 crore so far. Rasha is the daughter of Raveena Tandon, while Aaman is the nephew of Ajay Devgn. (Also Read | Azaad movie review: Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan's debut film is about a horse; but is as slow as a tortoise) Azaad box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn and Aaman Devgan in a still from the film.

Azaad box office collection day 2

Azaad earned around ₹1.5 crore on day one. As per early estimates, it collected ₹1.5 crore nett in India on its second day too. So far it has earned ₹3 crore. The film had an overall 8.90% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Even though the film didn't earn well, Azaad became the biggest opener for newcomer films after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Azaad review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Abhishek Kapoor’s film shines in certain sequences involving Azaad, but they are far and few. On to the debutants’ report card: both are raw, and it shows. There’s a lot of work left, but the two manage to leave a mark. Rasha, all of 19, has good presence on screen but needs to work on her emotional scenes. Aaman too has got the hang of dance and action, but he could do with some acting practice. Mohit Malik, already known on television, is being introduced with Azaad in films, and he fits the bill. Diana Penty’s track is half-baked. And Ajay looks like he shot for his portions in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Azaad at the same time."

About Azaad

The film is produced by RSVP Movies. Apart from Rasha and Amaan, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra. Azaad explores the unbreakable bond between a young stable boy and a horse. The film is a tale of love, loyalty, and courage.

Rasha recently opened up on her career

Rasha, earlier, told news agency PTI that as a child, she would often look in the mirror and try out "expressions and movements".

“Acting has been a gradual love of mine. My mom always knew that this is what I was going to do. She used to watch me at home do all these things. She took me to Kathak classes when I was about five and I remember that I used to cry because everyone was so much older... I used to feel so intimidated attending those classes. I also started attending Indian classical at about eight or nine,” she had said.