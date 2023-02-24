Babil Irrfan Khan: I’m not trying to battle any questions that come with privilege

There was a big studio involved behind the launch of late actor Irrfan’s son Babil Khan, nor did he pick the role of a protagonist in his first film, Qala. That’s because he is trying to find his way in the industry away from his privileges.

“I am not trying to battle any questions that come with privilege. I have experienced privilege in my life, why must I hide from that truth? Instead I try to stay true to my sense of morality and the values of my upbringing in the use of that privilege,” Babil says.

The 24-year-old continues, “To use privilege as a short cut to success is not our way, but to utilise privilege to grow and evolve is essential. This notion arises within me from the understanding that life gives you privilege as an opportunity and the way you put that opportunity into effect is the test of your character. For instance, instead of using my privilege to fetch me work, I utilise the privilege of baba’s connections through being around and absorbing from people that are immersed in and masters of the craft; then I apply the knowledge gained from those experiences in my auditions and my work. I don’t think the ethical questions regarding privilege are about whether or not you have privilege but rather about how you use it.”

He might have gotten positive feedback for his role in the web film, Qala, but he is not sitting and planning things for himself. Instead, he wants life to draw its own course.

“I am an explorer and I want to explore. What I desire today is probably different from what I might desire tomorrow so why must I burden myself and limit my experience with something as unreliable as a plan? One thing I know about life is that it hates plans, or at least the plans we make for our selves, perhaps because it has already made a plan for you so it will kick your self-made plan in the face when it wants to,” he says.

Babil asserts that his way is to dream big and work relentlessly on the craft that is the source of passion in his dreams, and life will take care of the rest, the planning in particular. “I am not here to plan for myself, I am here to enjoy the experience of life’s plan for me. There is no plan, there is an eventual goal which is of internal evolution and that’s it,” he shares, adding that the one thing he is still not ready for is living life out in the open.