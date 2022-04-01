Babil reveals Irrfan said ‘sorry’ to him in his last days for not attending his school plays

Irrfan's son Babil Khan has revealed that he questioned his father for not attending his school plays when he was a kid. It was one of their last conversations before Irrfan died in April 2020. Irrfan is regarded as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He also did notable work in several Hollywood films. Babil is currently working on his debut film, Qala. Also read: Babil reveals mom Sutapa Sikdar 'sacrificed her career’ for dad Irrfan but the actor didn't give her credit for it

In a recent interview, Babil has revealed how he walked up to a an ailing Irrfan in his room late at night and asked him, “Why didn’t you come for my play when I was little?” Irrfan looked at him and questioned him back, “You’re still stuck up on that?”

Sharing the incident with GQ in an interview, Babil revealed how he came back to his room with tears in his eyes. Irrfan, who couldn't walk due to his condition, peeped from his room few minutes later, to say with his lips trembling, “I’m sorry.”

In the same interview, Babil has confessed that he is privileged since he is the son of an actor. "I’m grateful for the opportunities that I know others won’t get as easily as I have. If I can’t use my privilege and justify it through my craft, it’d be such a waste,” he said.

Babil will now make his film debut with Qala. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film will feature Tripti Dimri of Bulbbul fame as the lead, along with Swastika Mukherjee. The film is being produced by Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma's production house, Clean Slate Filmz.

Babil has also signed on for the OTT project, The Railway Men. He is one of the four lead actors, including R Madhavan, Dibyendu and Kay Kay Menon.

