Baby John box office collection day 4: Varun Dhawan film barely shows any growth, yet to cross 25 crore

Baby John box office collection day 4: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Baby John opened in theatres this Christmas day to mixed reviews. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, Baby John has now collected around ₹ 3.99 crore on its fourth day of release. The film, which is a remake of Theri, is directed by Kalees. (Also read: Angry fans slam paparazzi for revealing Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's daughter Lara's face without their consent) Baby John box office collection: Varun Dhawan leads this massy action drama.

Baby John box office update

Baby John is yet to cross the ₹ 25 crore mark even after four days of release, that too during the holiday season. Even with an extended weekend, the film is struggling to find its footing. The report adds that Baby John has so far minted ₹ 23.6 crore approximately.

On its opening day, Baby John performed decently with a collection of ₹11.25 crore. The film saw a huge dip on its second day with ₹ 4.75 crore and barely managed to recover on its third day with ₹ 3.65 crore. The film had 12.46 per cent Hindi Occupancy on its first Saturday, added the report.

More details

Due to the poor collections of Baby John, several shows of the film are replaced with that of the Malaylam action film Marco starring Unni Mukundan in the lead. A Bollywood Hungama report claimed that in the upcoming weekdays, the allotted shows for Baby John will be further reduced.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Baby John read, “The film starts off on a very choppy note, and there’s no soul for about 40 minutes. There’s no sense of direction, and the cute girl bossing around her dad has no effect. Atlee, who has earlier delivered Jawan as a director and Theri as well, is responsible for the story here. The hero playing a double role seems to be his favourite. He did the same with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.”