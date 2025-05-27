Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 4: Rajkummar Rao film earns its lowest so far, collects 4 cr on 1st Monday

Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 2: The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer witnessed its lowest earnings on the first Monday of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, Bhool Chuk Maaf has earned ₹4.75 crore on Monday. Directed by Karan Sharma, the time loop comedy released in theatres on Friday. (Also Read | Bhool Chuk Maaf review: A tiring comedy where time loops, laughs lag and Rajkummar Rao hits refresh again) Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 4: Rajkummar Rao in a still from the film.

Bhool Chuk Maaf domestic box office collection

The film earned ₹7 crore on day one, ₹9.5 crore on day two, and ₹11.5 crore on day three. The film has collected ₹4.75 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, it has earned ₹32.74 crore. Bhool Chuk Maaf had an overall 14.16% Hindi occupancy on Monday.

About performance of Rajkummar's last two films

Bhool Chuk Maaf has been performing better than Rajkummar's last film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. It had earned ₹2.4 crore on day four of its release as per Sacnilk.com. However, it lagged much behind Rajkummar's blockbuster Stree 2, which minted ₹55.9 crore on day four, according to Sacnilk.com. Both films released in theatres in 2024.

Bhool Chuk Maaf HT review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Rajkummar needs to snap out of his small town fascination, and fast. Wamiqa is a relatively fresh face, and grasps the ‘papa ki pari’ hook well. Sanjay Mishra and Raghubeer Yadav fare well. Tanishk Baghchi’s music is okay when viewed in context on screen, but doesn’t stand out. Overall, Bhool Chuk Maaf, a time-loop comedy, ends up stuck in a loop of its own clichés. The only thing harder to escape than a time loop is Rajkummar’s contract with small-town scripts. It tries to be a comedy, flirts with a social message, and ends up being the cinematic equivalent of a WhatsApp forward — familiar, repetitive, and mildly amusing at best."

About Bhool Chuk Maaf

The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra and Ishtiyak Khan. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around a soon-to-be-married man who realises that he is stuck in a time loop and keeps reliving the day before his wedding.