Bhumi Pednekar: Now filmmakers are going to recalibrate, actors are going to rethink

The post pandemic entertainment scene is a different one, notes Bhumi Pednekar and she believes that there would be a lot of adjustments that one is making and more that are going to be made in the coming future.

The actor says that the changes will not just happen in the way projects are being shot but also content-wise, especially with the advent of OTTs.

“Our fraternity is such that we adjust with the changing times really well. Our narrative is changing. Our story is changing. OTT is the sister platform for us and it is never going to be with either cinemas or OTTS. Both will co exist with a lot of love. I would hate to be home and watch everything on TV. We love to go to cinemas, and I am sure we will bounce back. But having said that, I really enjoy the content that our platforms have given us during the pandemic and I am thankful to that,” shares Pednekar.

The 32-year-old actor, whose film Durgamati released on an OTT last year, feels that we are going to see some breakthrough content in the coming years.

“That’s because our audience is exposed to such content already. It is not just what we have done but also internationally the amount of thing that the audience has seen in that past two year. Filmmakers are going to recalibrate and actors are going to rethink the way they are performing. People want newer stories and newer narratives and I am very excited to be a working actor during this time,” she says.

Not just tweaking of content, shoot life has also gone through changes owing to the pandemic and Pednekar, who recently shot for Raksha Bandhan, says like everyone else, she is also adjusting herself to these tweaks.

“The hours have gotten a lot lesser because of the restrictions, state wise. I would not say that much has changed because at the end of the day when you get into the rut of working, you are really into it despite the masks and all the Covid protocols. That is the need the hour, you see people sanitizing and washing hands all the time and thank God for that cause there has been such a loss of livelihood. But apart from that even stories are change, people are avoiding huge crows, but we work equally hard,” adds the actor.

And while on set, Pednekar admits that one gets so engrossed in the work that the ongoing pandemic and the threats associated with it is not on anyone’s mind really.

“You get involved in what you are doing and you don’t really think about it. It slips your mind, I don’t know how healthy but what can you do? This is what our job requires us to be out there, there isn’t much we can do. The only good thing is that in all films set if someone is not feeling well (health-wise), we feel responsible to let people around us know. We have to survive and all us in our own way is trying to do that,” she ends.