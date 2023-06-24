EXCLUSIVE| Bhushan Kumar and Sonu Nigam patch up after 3 years. Here’s what Sonu says

All’s well that ends well, ultimately. The same applies to the relationship between T-Series’ head Bhushan Kumar and singer Sonu Nigam. For those not aware, things between them had take a sour turn in 2020. Singer Sonu Nigam and T Series chief Bhushan Kumar had a public fallout in 2020.

Our source tells us that the reconciliation happened last year, before Laal Singh Chadha. “Aamir Khan wanted only Sonu to sing a song (Main Ki Karaan) for Laal Singh Chaddha, the music for which was owned by T-Series. Bhushan extended an olive branch, and they mutually decided to meet and talk things out. At the end of it, they decided to let bygones be bygones. That also led to Sonu agreeing to collaborate on Shehzada, a film co-produced by Kumar and music composed by Pritam. He sang the title track. And things are all fine now. In fact, Adipurush, Bhushan’s most ambitious film, had a song sung by him too. Sonu also happily consented to be in the Jai Shri Ram cover along with other singers,” we are told.

When we reach out to Nigam, he says, “Let’s not make a big deal out of it. Peace and love is what should prevail eventually.” Kumar however chose to not reply to our message.

WHAT HAPPENED?

In 2020, when Sonu spoke about the music “mafia” on social media, people assumed it was Bhushan, though the former didn’t take names. Then an article appeared, where some singers reacted to Sonu’s nepotism claims. In another video, Sonu called it a “press release” and said, “You have messed with the wrong person.” He made digs at Bhushan, asking if he remembers “Abu Salem (gangster)” and model Anupama Kuwar aka “Marina Kuwar”, who accused Bhushan of sexual misconduct. In retaliation, Bhushan’s wife, actor Divya Khosla Kumar, shared a video implying Sonu was connected to the underworld and said he owed his career to her father-in-law, late Gulshan Kumar.

