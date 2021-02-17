IND USA
Rakhi Sawant has been flirting with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant cries while singing for husband, Kamya Panjabi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, send her love

  • Bigg Boss 14: Weeks after teasing and flirting with Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant was seen remembering her husband, Ritesh, and crying as she sang for him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:46 AM IST

She has entertained viewers with her antics while teasing and flirting with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14. However, in a rare emotional moment, Rakhi Sawant was seen crying in front of the camera as she wished her husband Ritesh on Valentine's Day.

After wishing him, Rakhi said while talking to the camera, "We have never celebrated Valentine's Day together, but I genuinely feel for you. I thought you are my destiny but I do not know anymore. I hope we get together soon." She also sang a few lines from Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai and could not control her tears while crooning the song from the 1972 film, Shor.

Responding to her emotional outburst, her friend and former contestant Vikas Gupta wished her all the love. He pasted a heart emoji and wrote, "May You get all the Love you Deserve #RakhiSawant #BiggBoss14."


Former contestant Kamya Panjabi also wrote in a series of tweets, "Winner chahe koi bhi bane.... BiggBoss Season 14 jaana jayega #RakhiSawant ke naam se Grinning face with smiling eyes kaha se le aati hai yeh itna entertainment Grinning faceGrinning faceGrinning face #BB14 @ColorsTV @IAMREALRAKHI."

"Rakhi jitni aasaani se hasaati hai waise hi rula bhi diya #BB14 @ColorsTV #RakhiSawant," she wrote in another tweet.


Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was inside the house for a weeks to play proxy for Eijaz Khan also tweeted, "A big and a tight hug to you #RakhiSawant Red heart #BB14."

Also read: Sonali Phogat's house robbed, gold, revolver, 10 lakh cash stolen

Rakhi has often claimed on the show that she never met her husband. Though, in a recent conversation with Rahul Vaidya, she admitted that her husband has been helping her mom through her medical needs.

