Bipasha Basu on trolls attacking those who show their baby bumps: 'I'm leading my life...I still want to flaunt it'

Weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Bipasha Basu has responded to trolls who target women flaunting their baby bumps. Insisting that she needs to focus on the 99% good rather than the 1% negativity, the actor has said in a new interview that she respects all opinions, it is her own life that she is leading. (Also read: Bipasha Basu says she and Karan Singh Grover are hoping for a baby girl)

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover had announced their pregnancy and shared pictures last month. Both the actors were clad in white shirts for the pics that showed him kissing her baby bump. Having met on the sets of their horror film Alone in 2015, Karan and Bipasha dated for some time before they got married in April 2016.

Asked about online trolling around her pictures from the photoshoot where she flaunts her baby bump, Bipasha told ETimes, "In life, everyone is entitled to an opinion and all opinions are respected. But I'm leading my life. And I will always focus on the 99% good rather than 1% negativity. That's the way to move on in life. You can't be deciding everything that you do or say on the basis of what people want you to do or say. I lived my life like that. I'm a body positive person. I believe that you have to love the body you live in."

She added, "My philosophy in life is to love yourself and it's all around the magic of having this beautiful body as a machine. If you don't keep this body healthy, you're not going lead a happy life. So, a lot of focus is on the body. At this beautiful stage of life when I'm transforming into a mother and my body had changed, I want to celebrate it. I still want to live. I still want to flaunt it. Because this is not going to be there forever. I'd rather focus on the positivity around me and I get a lot of love from fans, media, people from the business and everyone else. I feel overwhelmed with the love and wishes that have come my way."

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha had revealed that she was not taking up much work as she planned for a baby. After dropping the idea post the pandemic outbreak, she later thought of trying again last year, she had said.

