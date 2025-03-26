Blunder or deliberate comedy? Internet reacts to Salman Khan handing out 'Children Bank of India' notes in Sikandar

The trailer of Salman Khan's Sikandar was released earlier this week. The action entertainer sees Salman in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj. The trailer gave a glimpse of the larger-than-life world of the AR Murugadoss film. And while fans have been all praise for Salman's presence and the action, eagle-eyed viewers noticed what seemed to be an error in the film, fake currency notes. (Also read: Salman Khan reacts to 31-year age gap with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar: ‘Tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai’) Salman Khan and Jatin Sarna in a still from Sikandar trailer.

Fake notes used in Sikandar trailer

In a scene from the trailer, Salman and a few of his friends sit in a taxi being driven by Jatin Sarna's character. As Jatin's character protests, Salman's Sikandar hands him two bundles of ₹500 notes, meant to denote a large amount, roughly around ₹1 lakh or so.

However, a day after the trailer release, an Instagram account shared that scene with a zoom-in on the notes in question and pointed out that the banknotes had Children's Bank of India written on them, instead of the usual Reserve Bank of India. "Did you notice this in the Sikandar Trailer? - Salman Khan hands the taxi driver a bundle of notes with 'Children Account' written on them," wrote the account.

The internet reacts

The video garnered over 100k views within 24 hours and hundreds of comments, debating the intent behind the supposed 'lapse'. One comment read, " ₹400 crore budget and this attention to detail." Another added, "Why are all these directors hell bent on ruining Salman films." Some defended the scene saying it was a momentary exchange and one should not expect real currency notes to be used on a film set. "Mostly every film uses prop money this isn’t something new," wrote one. Another added, "Haan to kya original note use honge (Will they use real currency notes)?"

A commenter also advised Salman fans to not take the meme personally as it was just a critique of the film. "Why is everyone like f***ing crying over here, We also love Salman but this isn't a criticism to him. It's just a lack of attention to details. Itni obvious galti kaise kr skte h trailer me (How can they make an obvious mistake in the trailer)."

However, not everyone was convinced this was a mistake. "It may be obvious comedy in the film. Such a big film will not make a mistake like this," wrote one fan. Another chimed in, "I think this is deliberate. Might be needed in the story."

All about Sikandar

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The film will be releasing in theatres on March 30, coinciding with Eid.