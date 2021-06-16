Bobby Deol wishes son Aryaman on 20th birthday; Twinkle calls him 'stunner', fans think he's 'young Dharmendra'

Actor Bobby Deol on Wednesday wished his son Aryaman Deol on his 20th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Bobby called Aryaman his 'angel' and shared a series of pictures with him. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday my angel! #Blessed."

Celebs, as well as fans, poured their wishes and love on Aryaman Deol. His grandfather Dharmendra Deol wrote, "Happy Birthday Arayaman. Love you, Jeete raho (Stay blessed)." Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol's co-star in the 1995 movie Barsaat, wrote, "Happy birthday to this stunner." Actor Chunky Panday wrote, "happy happy birthday dear Aryaman", Darshan Kumaar said, "happy birthday Aryaman wish you the world", and Ankur Bhatia commented, "happy birthday Arya Man".

Fans also wished Aryaman. One fan wrote, "Wow..wow..wow...wow...wow...oh my goodness...what a beautiful pic ever...cuteness overloaded...lots of love for both of u..." Another said, "So sweet pics love it Happy birthday Aryaman." "Happy birthday to your very handsome son," commented a third.

Many fans also compared his looks with Dharmendra's. A fan wrote, "Looks like Young Dharmendra Sir @iambobbydeol." Another fan commented, "He looks lik ur dad." "You son is very handsome like his grandfather," commented another. "Can see the young Dharam ji in this Guy.... Wahi khoobsurat chehre wala ek naujawaan (The same beautiful face of a young man)...," said another fan.

Aryaman is the son of Bobby and his wife Tanya Deol. The couple has another son, Dharam Deol. On their 25th wedding anniversary in May, Bobby had written a note for his wife. He had captioned the post, "my heart,my soul. you mean the world to me. love you forever and ever. happy 25th anniversary", adding heart emojis.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit names the one film of hers she would like to remake: ‘Alag hi kahaani thi’

Bobby made a comeback to mainstream movies after many years with projects like Race 3 and Housefull 4. Fans also saw him last year in the cop drama Class of 83 and the web series Aashram. He will be next seen in Netflix's Penthouse, which will be followed by Love Hostel and Animal.