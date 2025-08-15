Bollywood's Independence Day celebrations: Shah Rukh Khan shares pic with little AbRam; Salman Khan sings a song

Like the rest of the country, Bollywood stars are also celebrating India's 79th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15. Shah Rukh Khan and his son Abram in an older picture from their home Mannat.

Independence Day wishes from Salman, Shah Rukh and Akshay

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a throwback image of him and his youngest child AbRam from their home Mannat. A beautiful tricolour waved in the wind next to them. “Our Independence is our greatest gift... a key to our progress. Let’s keep our heads held high and hearts open. Happy Independence Day to all of us... Jai Hind!” the actor wrote.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also shared a special wish for his followers. “Happy Independence Day,” he wrote and shared a black and white video of him singing Saare Jahan se Accha bit from his song Pyaar Karona.

Soha Ali Khan shared multiple pictures of her and husband Kunal Kemmu waving the Indian flag in their balcony with daughter Inaaya. Dia Mirza also did the same.

Akshay Kumar showcased his patriotic spirit as he arrived at the Kalina airport on Independence Day, wearing a green shirt adorned with a badge of the Indian map in tricolour.

In the ANI video, Kumar was seen getting out of his car and posing for the camera in the rain. What grabbed the eyeballs was his patriotic spirit as he refused the umbrella and wished his fans "Happy Independence Day". Akshay shared a heartfelt tribute to "real-life heroes". "Freedom feels brighter when we care for the ground beneath our feet. Was enjoying beachside volleyball when I met these real-life heroes keeping our beaches clean... all smiles, all heart. #IndependenceDay #EverydayHeroes," he wrote on his Instagram handle.

Other stars' I-day greetings

Others to share the messages were Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, Arjun Rampal, Sara Ali Khan, and Ram Charan, among others.

Suneil Shetty penned a heartfelt note for the Indian Army on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. In the Instagram post, the actor was seen waving the tricolour and meeting with Indian Army soldiers.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "No force like our Armed Forces. No pride like being Indian. Saluting the bravehearts who safeguard our nation and ensure that India breathes free. I wish Happy Independence Day to all the citizens."